Wayanad has become a favourable destination for tourists, says Minister

November 19, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Government has given administrative sanction for ₹78.50 lakh for three major road works in district’

The Hindu Bureau

A reception accorded to Tourism Minster P.A. Mohamed Riyas at Vallyurkavu in Wayanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that Wayanad has become a favourite destination of tourists, especially domestic tourists.

Inaugurating the heritage market and exhibition space project of the Tourism department at Valliyurkavu near Mananthavady in the district on Saturday, Mr. Riyas said the State government gave prime importance to tourism development in the hill district post-pandemic.

Projects like the Jain Circuit and heritage market projects would give a huge fillip to the tourism industry, the Minister said.

The government has given administrative sanction for ₹78.50 lakh for three major road construction works in the district, including patch work on NH 866, Meppadi - Chooralmala road, and Mananthavady - Kalpetta road, Mr. Riyas said, adding that the work would be completed in a time-bound manner.

