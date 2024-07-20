ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad gets brief respite from rain

Published - July 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

There was brief respite from the rain in Wayanad on July 20 (Saturday), and floodwaters began receding from highlands and midlands.  However, a few places, including Panamaram and Valliyoorkavu, on the banks of the tributaries of the Kabani remained submerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic resumed on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and Panamaram-Nadavayal highway after water receded from the banks of Nugu and Kabani rivers respectively.

The Banasura Sagar reservoir area in Padinharethara panchayat received 73.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours as against 136.6 mm during the corresponding period on Friday. An average of 101.7 mm rain was recorded in Pozhuthana panchayat, while Mullankolly panchayat received 19.6 mm rain.

As many as 4,288 persons, including 2,190 women and 1,039 children, of 1,247 families were shifted to 81 relief camps opened in the district. The district administration had opened 45 relief camps in three taluks of the district, and 2,616 persons of 756 families were shifted to the camps, of which 139 persons returned home on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US