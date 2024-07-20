GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad gets brief respite from rain

Published - July 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

There was brief respite from the rain in Wayanad on July 20 (Saturday), and floodwaters began receding from highlands and midlands.  However, a few places, including Panamaram and Valliyoorkavu, on the banks of the tributaries of the Kabani remained submerged.

Traffic resumed on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and Panamaram-Nadavayal highway after water receded from the banks of Nugu and Kabani rivers respectively.

The Banasura Sagar reservoir area in Padinharethara panchayat received 73.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours as against 136.6 mm during the corresponding period on Friday. An average of 101.7 mm rain was recorded in Pozhuthana panchayat, while Mullankolly panchayat received 19.6 mm rain.

As many as 4,288 persons, including 2,190 women and 1,039 children, of 1,247 families were shifted to 81 relief camps opened in the district. The district administration had opened 45 relief camps in three taluks of the district, and 2,616 persons of 756 families were shifted to the camps, of which 139 persons returned home on Saturday.

