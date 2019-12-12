Wayanad gears up to greet annular solar eclipse

Wayanad is gearing up to witness the annular solar eclipse on December 26.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun, but leaves out the latter’s outer edges that resemble a ring of fire.

The partial eclipse will begin at 8.05.23 a.m. The full eclipse (the annular phase) will begin at 9.25.52 a.m. and end at 9.29.02 a.m. The annular phase will be visible for three minutes and three seconds. The partial eclipse (when the moon leaves the sun’s edge) will end at 11.07.30 a.m. The rare phenomenon will be visible at a few places in north Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, District Library Council, Kudumbashree District Mission, Totem Resources Centre, District Science Club, and Sasthra Rangam will jointly organise a public meet on SKMJ High School grounds at Kalpetta on the day of the rare phenomenon.

Though people in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can witness the celestial event between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., the peak point of the eclipse will be perfectly visible in Wayanad, especially at Sulthan Bathery, Meenangadi, and Mananthavady, said K.T. Sreevalsan, general convenor of the meet.

“However, we are organising the public meet at Kalpetta, the district headquarters, for the convenience of the public and the scientific community,” he added.

According to Mr. Sreevalsan, the annular solar eclipse can be clearly seen in Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. The phenomenon will be first visible in the State at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, he said.

The phenomenon will also be visible in Mangalore, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thalassery. The regions will witness the eclipse with 96 to 99% conspicuousness, he added.