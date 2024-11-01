Wayanad gears up for byelection preparations

KALPETTA

All arrangements are in place for the upcoming byelection in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on November 13. Addressing the media here on Friday (November 1), District Collector D.R. Meghashree said the constituency, which encompasses Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery, Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor Assembly constituencies, is set to host 1,471,742 eligible voters. Among these, 2,004 are service voters, while 7,519 individuals, including differently-abled persons and senior citizens above 85, have opted to cast their votes from home.

The number of voters in Assembly constituency-wise: Mananthavady Assembly constituency: 2,02,930 voters (1,00,100 males, 1,02,830 females); Sulthan Bathery: 2,27,489 ( 1,10,723 males, 1,16,765 females); Kalpatta: 2,10,760 (1,02,573 males, 1,08,183 females); Thiruvambadi: 1,84,805 (91,434 males, 93,371 females); Eranad: 1,84,986 (93,880 males, 91,106 females); Nilambur: 2,26,541 (1,10,826 males, 1,15,709 females) and Wandoor: 2,34,228 voters (1,15,508 males, 1,18,720 females).

Ms. Meghashree emphasised the importance of ensuring free and fair elections, with extensive facilities being established for the smooth conduct of the polls. The commissioning of electronic voting machines is scheduled for November 5. As many as 1,354 polling stations, including 30 auxiliary booths, will be set up across the constituency. Two polling booths will be categorised as high-security, with special attention given to 11 polling locations that will feature webcasting facilities.

Seven distribution reception centres will be set up to manage the voting materials. These centres will be located at St. Patrick’s Higher Secondary School, Mananthavady; St. Mary’s College, Sultan Bathery; SKMJ High School, Kalpetta; St. Mary’s LP School, Koodathai; Chullakkad GUP School, Mancheri; and Amal College, Mailadi.

Counting of votes will take place at eight designated locations such as SKMJ School Jubilee Hall in Kalpetta for Mananthavady constituency; SDMLP School for Sultan Bathery constituency; St. Mary’s L.P. School for Thiruvambady constituency; and Amal College and Mailadi Skill Development Building for Eranad, Wandoor, and Nilambur Assembly constituencies.

Postal votes will be counted at a temporary building in SKMJ High School in Kalpetta. District Police Chief Taposh Basumatari said that security measures, including the deployment of inter-state and inter-district security forces, are in place. Security checks are being conducted at both state and district borders, alongside provisions for a strong room to safeguard election materials, Mr. Basumatari said. The district will feature an additional police presence of 2,700 personnel, including NCC and SPC.

