Wayanad gains first position in NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme

December 03, 2022 - KALPETTA

Wayanad has been ranked first in the country in the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog.

The district made the achievement after its remarkable success in health and nutrition as well as financial inclusion and skill development sectors, District Collector A. Geetha told The Hindu.

Most tribespeople could open bank accounts under the Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) campaign launched by the district administration, and it helped the district bag the achievement, she added.

According to the Delta Ranking of Champions of Change released by the NITI Aayog recently, the district scored 60.1 points in October. The district also made achievements in anti-natal check-ups for pregnant women, institutional deliveries, skilled better attendance, and vaccination, Ms. Geetha said, adding that the position of the district in the overall ranking in November was 32.

This is the first time Wayanad has been selected for the ranking since the inception of the programme in 2018. The district had been ranked first in the country in the programme in September this year in financial inclusion and skill development categories.

It attained the fourth position in the country in 2021 September. It was the fifth time that the district was being recognised under the programme.

The district came second and third in agriculture and water sources categories in July 2019 and June 2021 as well as fourth in health and nutrition in September 2021. The district has been awarded a total of ₹11 crore so far for its performance, Ms. Geetha said.

The ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme aims to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 117 districts across 28 States. Wayanad is the lone district selected from the State for the programme.

The programme focuses on five main themes — health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure — having a direct bearing on the quality of life and economic productivity of citizens.