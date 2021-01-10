Wayanad forest officer injured in tiger attack

KALPETTA

10 January 2021 22:37 IST

Three animals killed, villagers in panic

A Range Forest Officer (RFO) who was on duty at Kolavally, near Pulpally, on the Kerala-Karnataka border was attacked by a tiger on Sunday afternoon.

T. Sasikumar, 55, RFO, Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad forest division, came under attack around 2.30 p.m. at a private plantation at Kolavally while a Forest Department team led by him was on a search operation for the tiger. He has been admitted to a hospital at Meppadi in the district with serious injuries on his left shoulder.

Three months ago, Mr. Sasikumar had been injured in a tiger attack at Anappara, near Pulpally.

The animal had triggered panic among villagers in the area for the past four days, killing three domestic animals. It could come from the adjacent Bandipur or Nagarhole tiger reserves in Karnataka, Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer B. Ranjith Kumar said.