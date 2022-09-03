Wayanad first in NITI Aayog rating

Wayanad has been ranked first in the country in the aspirational districts programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog in financial inclusion and skill development categories.

The district was awarded ₹3 crore by the NITI Aayog for outstanding performance during the first half of the financial year, District Collector A. Geetha told The Hindu. The projects for the purpose would be submitted to the NITI Aayog before September 15, Ms. Geetha said.

This was the fourth time the district was being recognised under the programme since its inception in 2018.

The district came second and third in agriculture and water sources categories in July 2019 and June 2021 as well as fourth in health and nutrition in September 2021. The district had been awarded a total of ₹ 11 crore so far for its performance, Ms. Geetha said.

The ‘Transformation of aspirational districts’ programme aims to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 117 districts across 28 States. Wayanad is the only district selected from the State for the programme.

The programme focusses on five main themes — health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure — having a direct bearing on the quality of life and economic productivity of citizens.