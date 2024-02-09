Wayanad first district to attain 100% saturation of social security schemes

February 09, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad has become the first district in the country to attain 100% saturation of social security schemes amongst households by ensuring coverage of the schemes in all civic bodies under the ‘Suraksha 2023’ project.

The project envisages bringing all families in the district under social security schemes by ensuring enrolment of at least one member of the family in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) or the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), an accident insurance scheme and a life insurance scheme respectively being executed by the Centre, Bibin Mohan, district lead bank manager, says.

The project was launched by the State Level Bankers Committee with the support of the Reserve Bank of India and Nabard. It was executed at the district-level by the lead bank with the support of the district administration, local bodies, financial literacy counsellors under the lead bank, and the District Kudumbashree Mission, says Mr. Bibin.

The project was first executed in Chennilode ward in Thariyodu at the grama panchayat level, Noolpuzha at the panchayat level, and Sultan Bathery municipality at the block level. More than two lakh beneficiaries were brought under the umbrella of the social security schemes within a year, he says.

Wayanad Collector Renu Raj officially announced the district as fully saturated at a programme held here. District panchayat president Samshad Marakar inaugurated the programme.

