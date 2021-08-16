Wayanad first district in Kerala to give first dose to all above 18

KALPETTA

16 August 2021 00:55 IST

District completes two-day mega drive

Wayanad has become the first district in the State to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to all above 18 years. The Wayanad district administration had organised a two-day mega vaccination drive for the purpose with the support of civic bodies, Tribal Development, Health, and Labour Departments, members of Kudumbashree Mission, and ASHA workers.

Those exempted

Health Minister Veena George said 6,16,112 of the 6,51,967 targeted persons, above 18 years of age, were inoculated in the district. Persons who tested positive for the infection, those in quarantine, and persons who refused the vaccine were exempted from the drive, Ms. George said.

Second dose

As many as 2,13,311 persons were administered the second dose during the drive, the Minister said. Ms. George lauded the officials of various departments, health workers, people’s representatives and volunteers who made the drive a huge success. The two-day drive was executed as per the vaccination plan prepared by each civic body in the district. Twenty-eight mobile teams were set up to administer vaccines to people even in the remote areas of the hill district. As many as 636 bedridden patients were administered vaccine at home.

