Wayanad farmers stand up for Delhi agitators

Farmers staging a stand-in protest in front of the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Tuesday.

KALPETTA

08 December 2020 23:33 IST

‘Laws enacted without holding talks with farmers, scientists or the public’

A group of farmers under the aegis of the Wayanad Farmers’ Collective and Wayanad Prakruti Samrakshana Samiti, took out a rally and staged a stand-in protest in front of the collectorate here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi over farm laws that were passed by the Central government.

The agriculture produce marketing laws passed by Parliament were against the interests of the agrarian community, the protesters said.

Moreover, the laws were enacted without holding any discussions with farmers, agriculture scientists, or with the public, they said. The laws were passed only to protect the vested interests of big corporates, they said.

The entire world was watching the farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winter, waiting for the government to listen to them, they said. The laws should be repealed at once, they urged.

Rajesh Krishnan, convener of the collective, inaugurated the protest.