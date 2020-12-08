Kerala

Wayanad farmers stand up for Delhi agitators

Farmers staging a stand-in protest in front of the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Tuesday.  

A group of farmers under the aegis of the Wayanad Farmers’ Collective and Wayanad Prakruti Samrakshana Samiti, took out a rally and staged a stand-in protest in front of the collectorate here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi over farm laws that were passed by the Central government.

The agriculture produce marketing laws passed by Parliament were against the interests of the agrarian community, the protesters said.

Moreover, the laws were enacted without holding any discussions with farmers, agriculture scientists, or with the public, they said. The laws were passed only to protect the vested interests of big corporates, they said.

The entire world was watching the farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winter, waiting for the government to listen to them, they said. The laws should be repealed at once, they urged.

Rajesh Krishnan, convener of the collective, inaugurated the protest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 11:37:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/wayanad-farmers-stand-up-for-delhi-agitators/article33283142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY