Wayanad farmers demand waiver of interest on crop loans

Dharna staged in front of lead bank in district

A group of farmers under the aegis of National People’s Forum, an independent farmer organisation, took out a march and staged a dharna in front of the regional office of the Canara Bank (lead bank in Wayanad) here on Wednesday raising a slew of demands, including waiver of interest on crop loans during the moratorium period.

Speaking after inaugurating the dharna, Gaffoor Venniyodu, chairman of the organisation, said Wayanad would not be allowed to be made a land of farmer suicides owing to revenue recovery proceedings invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

They also raised demands such as intervention of the government in the matter, waiver of crop loans, and prioritisation of farmer issues in the Wayanad package announced by the Chief Minister.