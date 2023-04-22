Wayanad farmer shows the way with integrated farming of exotic fruits and conventional crops

April 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

At a time when the farming community in the hill district of Wayanad, which is a major coffee, pepper, cardamom and areca nut cultivation region in the State, has been experiencing the harsh realities of climate change, a progressive farmer from Sulthan Bathery has come up with a model in integrated farming with exotic fruits and conventional crops. The experimental fruit garden has also put to test the adaptability of various fruit plants in the hill district.

Bibin of Pannikkamthadathil, a farmer from Moolamkavu in the district, has planted nearly 200 different varieties of exotic fruit plants such as mangosteen, litchi, rambutan, jabuticaba, philosan, duriyan, chammaliang and miracle fruit on his two acres of land, apart from conventional crops such as coffee and black pepper.

Saplings of fruit plants have been planted either in pots or on ground and are carefully provided with all the necessary conditions to grow.

Since some of the saplings are “sensitive”, they need special attention before planting in the open conditions. Hence, the farmer has set up a small polyhouse that helps the saplings to adapt to the local climatic conditions.

“The climatic conditions here are good for the cultivation of exotic and native varieties of fruits,” says Mr. Bipin. Wayanad can supply off-season fruits to the Indian fruit market, he adds.

More than 100 fruit plants have started bearing fruits and several others are in the blooming stage.

Mr. Bipin says dragon fruit is one of the best crops that suits the climatic conditions of Wayanad since it has the ability to provide good yields and has relatively high resistance to pest and disease attacks.

About sixty varieties of jabuticaba and some 10 varieties of jackfruits are part of his “collection.” Apart from a plethora of fruit plants, Mr. Bipin nurtures six varieties of black pepper and four varieties of coffee.

Joseph John, scientist, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Wayanad, says integrated farming with conventional crops and exotic fruit plants is quite suitable for farmers in Wayanad in this age of climate change. “A major advantage of integration of crops is that it ensures a sustainable income for farmers. If a crop fails to perform well, the other varieties will provide a sustainable income,” he points out.