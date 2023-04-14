Wayanad farmer sets up Bambusetum model that keeps desertification at bay

April 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

Desertification is a serious threat being faced by residents along the Kerala-Karnataka border of Wayanad district, especially in villages on the northeastern tip of the Deccan Plateau, after the massive destruction of bamboo groves.

However, a progressive farmer has developed a sustainable mode of mitigation with the support of the Soil Conservation department. Bhaskaran has set the Bambusetum model on 3.5 acres of land near Pulpally by planting selected species of bamboo.

As many as 1,400 saplings of bamboo were planted on the marshy land five years ago with the financial support of the Soil Conservation department, said Mr. Bhaskaran. The maintenance and management cost was negligible, he added. Making channels and water outlets to drain out excess water was the activity to be taken care of in every garden, without which the seedlings would be damaged, he said.

The model was a live example of conserving water, soil resources, and biodiversity, said P.U. Das, former district soil conservation officer. The moisture content of the soil was rich, the water retention capacity of the soil had increased and the organic carbon in the soil had doubled, he added.

The biodiversity, especially the bird diversity in the bambusetum, has considerably improved. He said that 20 different types of birds could be observed in the garden, and many of them had built nests there.

A stream inside the plantation used to dry up in November, but turned perennial after the bamboo saplings were planted, said Mr. Bhaskaran.

The farmer has also begun selling bamboo pods, weighing 8 kg to 10 kg at ₹6 a kg.

Since bamboo was a fast-growing plant species, it could easily alter the existing ecological condition and assimilate larger quantities of atmospheric carbon dioxide, said Joseph John, a scientist at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation here. Since the bamboo root system could protect and cover vast masses of soil, erosion of soil during torrential rain and floods could be prevented, he said. Mr. Joseph added that the small bambusetum could replenish the microclimate of the hill district.