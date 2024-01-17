Wayanad district panchayat to organise climate summit

January 17, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

At a time when climate vagaries posing a serious threat to the farming community in the hill district, the Wayanad district panchayat is preparing to organise a three-day climate summit at Meenangaddy from February 23 to February 25.

A drastic change in climate for the past 20 years has adversely affected the public, especially the farming community, in the district. Hence, the programme mainly envisages sensitising the farming community on how the vagaries would affect them and what steps they had to adopt to mitigate the situation, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said.

Wayanad carbon note report, a first-time document in the country on carbon emission in a district, would be released on the occasion, Mr. Markakar added.

The note is prepared by the district panchayat with the support of Thanal, a non-governmental organisation.

Various programmes such as seminars and classes on climate change and the farming community, exhibition of farmer produces, sale and exchange of seeds would be held.

