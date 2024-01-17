GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad district panchayat to organise climate summit

January 17, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when climate vagaries posing a serious threat to the farming community in the hill district, the Wayanad district panchayat is preparing to organise a three-day climate summit at Meenangaddy from February 23 to February 25.

A drastic change in climate for the past 20 years has adversely affected the public, especially the farming community, in the district. Hence, the programme mainly envisages sensitising the farming community on how the vagaries would affect them and what steps they had to adopt to mitigate the situation, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said.

Wayanad carbon note report, a first-time document in the country on carbon emission in a district, would be released on the occasion, Mr. Markakar added.

The note is prepared by the district panchayat with the support of Thanal, a non-governmental organisation.

Various programmes such as seminars and classes on climate change and the farming community, exhibition of farmer produces, sale and exchange of seeds would be held.

Related Topics

Kerala / climate change

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.