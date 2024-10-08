Wayanad district panchayat’s ‘Gramasamrudhi’ to benefit farmers, MGNREGS workers

The Wayanad district panchayat is set to launch ‘Gramasamrudhi’, an initiative designed to extend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to the agricultural sector, thereby supporting the farming community.

“Farmers have consistently stressed the need to extend the benefits of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to the agricultural sector. The Gramasamrudhi scheme is set to be executed to address this demand,” said Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar.

In its initial phase, the scheme will establish nurseries across all grama panchayats in the district by utilising the services of MGNREGA workers, Mr. Marakkar said, adding that the initiative would not only increase the number of working days but also provide higher income for workers.

He said the decision on what types of crops to produce in the nurseries would be taken after studying the agricultural condition of each panchayat and in consultation with the Agriculture department.

The nurseries will focus on cultivating fruit trees suitable for the climate of the district and crops like coffee, pepper, coconut, and cardamom. Additionally, seedlings of varieties such as Ramacham (Vetiver), Kurumthotti (Sida cordifolia), bamboo, and moringa will also be produced. The nurseries would cater to requests for seedlings from farmers and panchayat governing bodies, Mr. Marakkar said.

In addition to producing standard seedlings, a training programme will be organised for select workers on areas such as grafting and budding in collaboration with the Agricultural varsity. Initially, the training will be offered to individuals under the Sultan Bathery block panchayat.

In the second phase, the seedlings produced in the nurseries will be planted on farmers’ land. The initiative aims to enhance farmers’ income by distributing fruit-bearing and cash crop seedlings at no cost. Farmers will receive seedlings free of charge, allowing them to generate income without any initial investment. The overarching aim of the project is to benefit a significant number of farmers. The project would be launched by the first week of November,” he said.