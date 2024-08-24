ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad district panchayat to aid Chooralmala landslide survivors

Published - August 24, 2024 12:51 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad district panchayat has announced financial assistance of ₹5 crore to Meppadi grama panchayat for rehabilitation projects for survivors of the Chooralmala landslides.

According to Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, the financial assistance will fund projects that provide long-term benefits and aid in recovering from the landslides’ devastating impact.

“A joint meeting of officials and representatives from the district panchayat, Kalpetta block panchayat, and Meppadi grama panchayat will soon convene to discuss various development projects for the survivors,” said Mr. Marakkar.

This move is part of the district panchayat’s efforts to support affected families and help them rebuild their lives.

