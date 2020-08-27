Wayanad district lifts travel curbs on inter-State highways

KALPETTA

27 August 2020 23:01 IST

Collector asks officials not to ask for passes from travellers

The Wayanad district administration is preparing to ease restrictions imposed on the entry and exit of travellers through the inter-State highways passing through the district from Friday.

The administration had taken the decision in the wake of the recent directive of the Central government not to impose any restrictions for inter-State travellers, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

However, directions were given to the police to ensure the registration of the travellers through the COVID-19 Jagratha portal prior to their entry, Ms. Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster management Authority, said.

If those travellers were to be quarantined, officials should be informed, she said. Ms. Abdulla directed officials of the facilitation centre at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border not to obstruct the entry of vehicles and passengers from other States or ask for any passes to enter the district. Facilitation centres would be set up on the Kerala-Karnataka borders at Kutta and Bavali and travellers with the symptoms of COVID-19 would be tested there.