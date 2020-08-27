Wayanad district lifts travel curbs on inter-State highways

The Wayanad district administration is preparing to ease restrictions imposed on the entry and exit of travellers through the inter-State highways passing through the district from Friday.
The administration had taken the decision in the wake of the recent directive of the Central government not to impose any restrictions for inter-State travellers, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.
Registration
However, directions were given to the police to ensure the registration of the travellers through the COVID-19 Jagratha portal prior to their entry, Ms. Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster management Authority, said.
If those travellers were to be quarantined, officials should be informed, she said. Ms. Abdulla directed officials of the facilitation centre at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border not to obstruct the entry of vehicles and passengers from other States or ask for any passes to enter the district. Facilitation centres would be set up on the Kerala-Karnataka borders at Kutta and Bavali and travellers with the symptoms of COVID-19 would be tested there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath