Wayanad district hospital upgraded to medical college

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja at the State-level inauguration of the Student Doctor Cadet programme at the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Sunday.

KALPETTA

15 February 2021 01:25 IST

Hundred students to be admitted this year

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that as many as 100 students would get admission at the newly opened Government Medical College at Mananthavady in the district this year, if the National Medical Mission approved the institution.

Speaking after announcing the upgradation of the Wayanad district hospital at Mananthavady to a medical college on Sunday, Ms. Shylaja said that all basic facilities of a medical college were available at the district hospital, and that allied facilities would be set up soon.

A sum of ₹300 crore was allocated in the State Budget for upgrading the institution, and ₹600 crore was released by the Chief Minister for the Wayanad Package for the comprehensive development of the hospital, the Minister said.

The district hospital has 500 beds for inpatient treatment, and the construction of a multi-purpose block will be completed soon at a cost of ₹45 crore, she added.

Close to 90% of construction work for a nursing college on the premises of the hospital was completed, and it will be used for academic purposes, Ms. Shylaja said.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Hemoglobinopathy Research and Care Centre to be set up at Boys Town near Thalappuzha on the occasion.

K. Kelu, MLA, presided over the function.