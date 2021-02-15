Wayanad district hospital upgraded to medical college

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that as many as 100 students would get admission at the newly opened Government Medical College at Mananthavady in the district this year, if the National Medical Mission approved the institution.
Speaking after announcing the upgradation of the Wayanad district hospital at Mananthavady to a medical college on Sunday, Ms. Shylaja said that all basic facilities of a medical college were available at the district hospital, and that allied facilities would be set up soon.
A sum of ₹300 crore was allocated in the State Budget for upgrading the institution, and ₹600 crore was released by the Chief Minister for the Wayanad Package for the comprehensive development of the hospital, the Minister said.
The district hospital has 500 beds for inpatient treatment, and the construction of a multi-purpose block will be completed soon at a cost of ₹45 crore, she added.
Close to 90% of construction work for a nursing college on the premises of the hospital was completed, and it will be used for academic purposes, Ms. Shylaja said.
The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Hemoglobinopathy Research and Care Centre to be set up at Boys Town near Thalappuzha on the occasion.
K. Kelu, MLA, presided over the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath