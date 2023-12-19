Wayanad district administration to submit report on farmer’s death in tiger attack to government

An all-party meeting, chaired by District Collector Renu Raj, here on Tuesday decided to submit a comprehensive report to the government on the death of a dairy farmer at Koodallur reportedly in a tiger attack.
Prajish of Marottipparambil, 36, is suspected to have been killed in a tiger attack on December 9.
I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, said a sum of ₹50 lakh should be given to the kin of deceased as emergency financial assistance, apart from the ₹10 lakh compensation announced by the Forest department.
The department should also give permanent job to a member of Prajish’s family and expedite steps to complete the reconstruction of the road to Koodallur, he added.
The meeting discussed steps to be taken to mitigate the accelerating man-animal conflict in the district.
