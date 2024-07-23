GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad district administration to step up efforts to control tobacco use among tribespeople

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A coordination committee meeting chaired by District Collector D.R. Meghasree on Tuesday decided to intensify steps to contain tobacco consumption, especially among tribespeople, in the district.

Ms. Meghasree directed officials to adopt steps to make at least one school in a grama panchayat tobacco-free by August 15. The plan is to make all schools in the district tobacco-free in two months, she said.

‘Puka illa campaign’, an anti-tobacco campaign being organised by the Health department to contain tobacco addiction among tribespeople in the district, will be extended to more settlements by coordinating with various departments.

District Medical Officer P. Dineesh, National Health Mission district manager Sameeha Sidalavi, and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

