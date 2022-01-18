Wayanad district administration intensifies restrictions as COVID cases rise

Steps to be taken to restrict number of tourists

The Wayanad district administration has intensified restrictions on the public in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

District Collector A. Geetha on Tuesday issued directives to the District Tourism Promotion Council officials to adopt steps to restrict the number of tourists in major destinations in Wayanad. Visitors’ entry to destinations like Edakkal and Kuruva should be booked online, said Ms. Geetha. Private hospitals were directed to reserve 30% of beds for COVID-19 patients.

Senior officials of various departments were directed to restrict the entry of public to government offices and provide services through the online mode. Pregnant employees may be provided work-from-home facility. Only online classes should be held for students up to Class 9 until January 21, said the Collector.

The number of participants in social, political, cultural, and sports events should be restricted and monitored, said Ms. Geetha, adding that if more participants attended such events, legal action would be initiated against them.

Hotels, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and clubs should be closed till February 15 and the health Inspectors should ensure that the establishments under their jurisdiction were adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

A flower show and exhibition scheduled to be organised by a charitable trust from January 20 to February 10 has been directed to be cancelled.