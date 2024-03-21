March 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj directed the officials concerned to expedite steps to mitigate drought-like situation in the district.

Addressing a review meeting on drought mitigation on March 21 (Thursday) Ms. Raj said the civic bodies should adopt steps to disburse drinking water in drought-prone areas in the district. The ponds and wells should be recharged and desilt by utilising the services of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, she added.

The Agriculture department officials were directed to assess the conditions of the farmlands facing acute water shortage and the water sources near the farms. Awareness programmes should be organised to sensitise farmers and farm workers to sunstroke and sunburn. If such cases are reported, they should be handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority in a time-bound manner, she added.

The Animal Husbandry department should ensure drinking water supply for animals. They should inform the public on diseases that spread among domestic animals during summer and ensure the availability of medicines to keep the diseases at bay.

The Labour department officials were directed to educate workers, including migrant workers, on heat waves and ensure drinking water at work sites. Drinking water should also be provided to students during annual examinations, along with the implementation of water bell system in all schools.

The Fire and Rescue Services department officials should conduct inspections and organise awareness programmes to curb fire accidents during summer.

The Irrigation department should monitor water availability in rivers, daily temperature, and measure the availability of summer rain. The State Electricity department should ensure constant power supply to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ms. Raj said.

The Tourism department officials were also directed to ensure the availability of drinking water and oral rehydration solution at the tourism destinations in the district.

