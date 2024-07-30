GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad disaster: Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all help from Centre

Leader of the Opposition and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi promises support to Kerala government’s rescue and relief efforts

Published - July 30, 2024 11:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

The Hindu Bureau
Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues promised Kerala full assistance and help. File

Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues promised Kerala full assistance and help. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday fielded calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin regarding the disaster triggered by multiple landslides in Wayanad district

Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues promised Kerala full assistance and help. Mr. Stalin announced ₹5 crore as assistance for the ongoing search and rescue operations. He dispatched a team of doctors, specialists and bureaucrats to Wayanad to assist Kerala’s search, rescue and relief efforts. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi reached out to Mr Vijayan. He promised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition’s support to the State government’s efforts. Mr. Gandhi also expressed his desire to meet survivors and families of victims in Wayanad. Congress leader Priyanka Vadra and the party’s prospective candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election will likely accompany Mr. Gandhi.

PMO closely monitoring

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) closely monitored the Wayanad situation. The PMO had ordered military, Air Force and naval stations in south India to rush reinforcements to Kerala. 

Mr. Vijayan dispatched Revenue Minister K. Rajan, PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, Forest Minister K. Saseendran, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Minister O.R. Kelu, and Ports Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran to Wayanad to coordinate rescue and relief operations. 

It rained buckets on the fateful night in Wayanad that led to the catastrophe

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan has reached Wayanad. He called Mr. Vijayan and extended the UDF’s support for the ongoing operations. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and BJP State chief K. Surendran asked their cadres in Wayanad to bolster the search and rescue efforts. 

Mr. Vijayan urged citizens to contribute generously to the CMDRF. He thanked Mr. Stalin for Tamil Nadu’s assistance and the Union government for deploying Central forces. Mr Vijayan asked voluntary organisations to collect clothing, blankets and other essential items for the landslide survivors. 

Mr. Vijayan will review the situation on Wednesday.

Warming of Arabian Sea linked to Wayanad landslides, says climate scientist

Governor expresses shock

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the landslides in Wayanad. “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Full cooperation with rescue teams is the need of the hour”, he said.

Mr. Khan will visit the affected areas in Wayanad on Wednesday. He left Thiruvananthapuram for Kozhikode by flight on Tuesday evening. After visiting the disaster sites on Wednesday, he will halt briefly at the PWD Guest House, Kalpetta before leaving for Kochi.

Related Topics

Kerala / flood / natural disasters / disaster (general) / relief and aid organisation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.