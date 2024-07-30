Wayanad disaster: Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all help from Centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday fielded calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin regarding the disaster triggered by multiple landslides in Wayanad district.

Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues promised Kerala full assistance and help. Mr. Stalin announced ₹5 crore as assistance for the ongoing search and rescue operations. He dispatched a team of doctors, specialists and bureaucrats to Wayanad to assist Kerala’s search, rescue and relief efforts.

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi reached out to Mr Vijayan. He promised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition’s support to the State government’s efforts. Mr. Gandhi also expressed his desire to meet survivors and families of victims in Wayanad. Congress leader Priyanka Vadra and the party’s prospective candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election will likely accompany Mr. Gandhi.

Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.



However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land.



I… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

PMO closely monitoring

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) closely monitored the Wayanad situation. The PMO had ordered military, Air Force and naval stations in south India to rush reinforcements to Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan dispatched Revenue Minister K. Rajan, PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, Forest Minister K. Saseendran, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Minister O.R. Kelu, and Ports Minister Kadanapally Ramachandran to Wayanad to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan has reached Wayanad. He called Mr. Vijayan and extended the UDF’s support for the ongoing operations. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and BJP State chief K. Surendran asked their cadres in Wayanad to bolster the search and rescue efforts.

Mr. Vijayan urged citizens to contribute generously to the CMDRF. He thanked Mr. Stalin for Tamil Nadu’s assistance and the Union government for deploying Central forces. Mr Vijayan asked voluntary organisations to collect clothing, blankets and other essential items for the landslide survivors.

Mr. Vijayan will review the situation on Wednesday.

Governor expresses shock

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the landslides in Wayanad. “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Full cooperation with rescue teams is the need of the hour”, he said.

Mr. Khan will visit the affected areas in Wayanad on Wednesday. He left Thiruvananthapuram for Kozhikode by flight on Tuesday evening. After visiting the disaster sites on Wednesday, he will halt briefly at the PWD Guest House, Kalpetta before leaving for Kochi.