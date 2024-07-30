GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad disaster man-made, says Madhav Gadgil, blames Kerala government for ignoring ecological recommendations

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel had classified the region into three levels of ecological sensitivity, with the areas now struck by landslide being marked as highly sensitive, says the environmentalist

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Madhav Gadgil

Madhav Gadgil

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who was the chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), has termed the disaster in Wayanad a man-made tragedy, attributing it to the Kerala government’s failure to implement crucial ecological recommendations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gadgil criticised the State government for not adhering to the panel’s guidelines designed to prevent such disasters amid extreme climate changes.

In the early hours of Tuesday, massive landslides at Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Wayanad district buried large areas under debris, resulting in the death of at least 84 people and leaving many injured.

Mr. Gadgil highlighted that the panel’s report had classified the region into three levels of ecological sensitivity, with the areas now struck by the disaster being marked as highly sensitive.

‘No-development zone’

“No development should have taken place in these highly sensitive areas,” he said, noting that these zones had been utilised for tea plantations during the British period and had since seen extensive development, including the construction of resorts and artificial lakes.

Mr. Gadgil said the presence of quarries operating a few kilometres from the disaster site had further exacerbated the situation. Although these quarries were now defunct, the shockwaves caused during their operational period could have extended to the disaster-stricken areas, triggering landslides during heavy rain, he said.

Mr. Gadgil accused the government of rejecting the panel’s report, leading to recurring disasters in Wayanad and other parts of the State. “A businessman recently proposed to transform the area into a tourist destination, with buildings and infrastructure development being carried out under the guise of ecotourism, disturbing the fragile environment. This was in the presence of the Chief Minister, who was there to attend an event,” he said.

‘Proactive steps needed’

He warned that without serious and proactive measures on the part of the State government to implement the report’s recommendations, such disasters would recur, exacerbated by climate change, which could bring extreme rainfall and droughts. “Only if the government takes the report seriously can such disasters be avoided,” Mr. Gadgil said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.