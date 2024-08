The loans taken by the survivors of Wayanad landslides will be written off, Kerala Bank vice-president M.K. Kannan has said.

“As many as 670 people have taken loans from the Kerala Bank in Wayanad. A loan amount of ₹55 lakh has been given in Chooralmala alone. As nothing is left there, we have to write off these loans,” he said.

He hoped the scheduled banks too will follow the steps.