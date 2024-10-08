GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad disaster caused a loss of ₹1,200 crore to the State: CM

Published - October 08, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Tuesday that the Wayanad landslide disaster had caused an estimated loss of ₹1,200 crore to the State in various sectors. 

In a statement tabled in the Assembly as per rule 300, Mr. Vijayan said the Cabinet meeting on October 10 would request the central government to expedite the release of urgent disaster assistance. 

Mr Vijayan said the Centre was yet to release any disaster relief funds specifically for Wayanad. 

The State had submitted a detailed memorandum estimating the funds required for disaster relief and rescue in the initial days of the catastrophic landslide, which claimed hundreds of lives and rendered several more missing. 

He said mudslides swept away 1,685 private and public buildings, including schools, businesses, homes, and religious places of worship. They rendered 110 hectares of arable land uncultivable and destroyed 19 hectares of forests. 

