Wayanad disaster brought to the fore Kerala’s unity and resourcefulness of the police force: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed the unity and resilience of the people of Kerala in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad. The calamity also brought to the fore the exemplary efforts of the Kerala Police in rescue operations. The police force has demonstrated its role not just in crime prevention, but also in standing alongside the people during such times of calamity.

He was addressing the passing-out parade of 333 police personnel at the Special Armed Police (SAP) ground in Peroorkada here on Tuesday, marking the completion of training for recruits in the SAP and Kerala Armed Police (KAP) 5th Battalion. He also inducted 117 vehicles into the State police force’s fleet.

Dual responsibility

Emphasising the need for a balanced approach in policing, the Chief Minister highlighted the dual responsibility of the police force- to interact compassionately with the public, while maintaining a stringent approach towards criminals. Urging the inductees to embody the Kerala police motto, “Mridhu Bhave Dridha Kruthye” (Soft in Temperament, Firm in Action), he stated that the State is committed to a pro-people policing policy.

“The police force must send a strong message that it cannot not be swayed by criminals, even while serving as the companion of the public,” he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Kerala Police for their pioneering work in various fields, including maintenance of law and order, scientific crime investigation, and handling cyber crimes. He added that the State’s efforts to modernise the police force through improvements in infrastructure, scientific investigations, cyber forensics training, and increased female representation are setting national standards.

Specialised units

He also highlighted the success of specialised units such as the Economic Offence Prevention Wing and the Cyberdome, which have been effective in tackling financial and cybercrimes, including cross-border operations.

As many as 179 recruits from the SAP and 154 from the KAP 5th Battalion took part in the parade.

Recruit training constable Akshay S., who hails from Panavoor in Thiruvananthapuram, was the parade commander. The ceremony recognised outstanding trainees, with S.P. Jayakrishnan named the best indoor cadet and M. Anand Babu the best outdoor cadet from the SAP. S. Sajeer and V.K. Vijesh were adjudged the best shooter and all-rounder respectively.

In the KAP 5th Battalion, M.M. Vishnu was honoured as the best indoor cadet, L.R. Rahul Krishnan as the best outdoor cadet, Don Babu as the best shooter, and M.S. Aravind, the all-rounder. The new officers include 29 BTech graduates, one MTech, and numerous other degree holders.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and other senior police officers attended the ceremony.

