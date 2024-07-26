Wayanad DDMA’s ‘DM Suite’ to help mitigate impact of natural disasters

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has launched a rain gauge-based website, ‘DM Suite’ (Disaster Management Suite), the first such initiative in the country, to provide ample information to the public and officials on disaster preparedness, including evacuation plans, emergency contact numbers, and safety protocols.

It empowers individuals and organisations with the knowledge and tools to proactively mitigate risks and respond effectively during calamities.

The website also serves as a communication platform, facilitating the dissemination of critical alerts, warnings, and notifications to the public using rainfall details collected from people. Through its intuitive interface, residents can stay informed about potential threats, weather conditions, and relief work.

It fosters community engagement by encouraging citizens to report incidents, share feedback, and participate in disaster management initiatives. As many as 200 rain gauges have been set up across the district, including the collectorate, to simultaneously measure rainfall data on a daily basis, District Collector D.R. Meghasree said.

The data would be uploaded to the website and the mobile application set up for the purpose. Based on the information, the DDMA can draft rain maps and issue red, orange and yellow alerts in each area based on the rainfall data.

Rain gauges have been set up at high altitudes such as Brahmagiri, Kambamala, Makkimala, and Banasura hills as well as areas such as Mullankolly and Pulpally where low rainfall is recorded.

Areas receiving above 600 mm rainfall incessantly would be considered prone to natural calamities like landslips and floods, Ms. Megahasree, who is also the DDMA Chairperson, said. It would also help the district administration adopt steps to keep disasters at bay, she added. The site would also help understand changes in rainfall patterns and observe the nature of the microclimate in each area.

Moreover, the website emphasises collaboration and coordination by providing valuable resources for local businesses, NGOs, and government agencies. It facilitates exchange of information, promotes mutual support, and encourages partnerships to optimise disaster response and recovery efforts.

The website is an indispensable tool that ensures safety, preparedness, and resilience of the community. With its comprehensive resources, real-time updates, and interactive features, it plays a vital role in fostering a culture of disaster awareness, responsiveness, and collective action, the Collector said. The DDMA has utilised a sum of ₹26 lakh, allotted by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority from its disaster mitigation fund, for the latest initiative.