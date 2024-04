April 20, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Congress Committee ( DCC) general secretary P.M. Sudhakaran resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

Mr. Sudhakaran, who joined the BJP at the party’s election committee office in Kalpetta on Saturday, said Congress’ Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was not accessible even to him and asked how could such a politician be accessible to the common man.

Along with Mr. Sudhakaran, two others – former forest range officer Sasi Kumar and A. Prajeesh – joined the BJP

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.