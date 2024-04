April 20, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Congress Committee ( DCC) general secretary P.M. Sudhakaran resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

Mr. Sudhakaran, who joined the BJP at the party’s election committee office in Kalpetta on Saturday, said Congress’ Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was not accessible even to him and asked how could such a politician be accessible to the common man.

Along with Mr. Sudhakaran, two others – former forest range officer Sasi Kumar and A. Prajeesh – joined the BJP