Wayanad completes comprehensive water budget

Published - September 19, 2024 12:42 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad district administration has completed the water budget for all local bodies in the district.

“The water budget plays a crucial role in ensuring sustainable management of a region’s water resources, facilitating reliable water supply for various needs. It is a basic document supporting diverse sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, industry, and tourism. Furthermore, the water budget enables sustainable water distribution by ensuring the upkeep of local water sources to meet various demands effectively,” E. Suresh Babu, district coordinator of Navakeralam Project, said.

He added that the achievement was made possible through the efforts of resource persons from the Haritha Keralam Mission, local volunteers, and various field operations that involved collecting data on water availability and usage in each civic body.

Owing to the increased availability of water in all civic bodies in the district, comprehensive water conservation, and usage programmes will be planned and executed. Efforts will be made to rejuvenate all public water sources and establish conservation systems to ensure effective water storage, Mr. Suresh Babu said.

To achieve these goals, maximum cooperation will be sought from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme as well as other implementing departments.

Protection measures for waterbodies would be initiated through the mapping completed under the Haritha Kerala Mission’s Marathon initiative. Micro irrigation schemes would be expanded across local institutions throughout the district, he added.

