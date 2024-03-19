Wayanad Collector urges political parties to adhere to model code of conduct

March 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Collector and District Electoral Officer Renu Raj has urged all political parties to adhere to the model code of conduct that came into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Raj said squads had been constituted for maintenance of law and order in the district.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers from March 28, and the last day for submitting them is April 4. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 8, and voting will be held on April 26. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The public can check the voters’ list at taluk, village and civic body offices. Those who are yet to add their names to the voters’ list can apply for it till March 25.

There are 14 lakh voters, including 7,05,128 men, 7,24,637 women, and 14 transgender voters in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency that is spread over seven Assembly constituencies in three districts. The Assembly constituencies include Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district. The highest number of voters are in Vandoor (2,25,634) and the lowest in Thiruvambady (1,79,415).

The highest number of voters in Wayanad district is in Sulthan Bathery (2,21,419) and the lowest in Mananthavady (1,97,947). There are 2,04,859 voters in Kalpetta, 1,79,499 in Eranad, and 2,21,006 voters in Nilambur.

There are 1,324 polling stations in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, including 173 in Mananthavady Assembly constituency, 216 in Sulthan Bathery, 187 in Kalpetta, 178 in Thiruvambady, 163 in Eranad, 202 in Nilambur, and 205 in Wandoor. Polling materials will be disbursed at three centres in the district including St. Patricks’ School, Mananthavady; WMO College, Muttil; and St. Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery.

A strong room to keep the materials after the election would be set up at WMO College, Muttil, Ms. Raj said.

Postal ballot facility would be offered to senior citizens above 85 years of age, she added.

A 24-hour control room started functioning at the collectorate here, and the public can submit their complaints through phone numbers 04936-204210 and 1950 (toll-free).