ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad Collector A. Geetha selected as Best District Collector

February 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A. Geetha, District Collector, Wayanad, has been selected as the Best District Collector and the Wayanad Collectorate, the Best Collectorate for the year 2022.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan announced the Revenue department and Survey and land Records department awards here on Wednesday.

Wayanad Subcollector Sreelakshmi R. has been selected as the Best Subcollector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some of the other Revenue department awards are as follows: Best Revenue Divisional Officer (Amrithavally D., RDO, Palakkad); Best Deputy Collector-General (Santhosh Kumar S., Alappuzha); Best Deputy Collector-Land Revenue (Balasubrahmaniam N., Palakkad); Best Deputy Collector-Revenue Recovery (M. C. Rejil, Malappuram); Best Deputy Collector-Disaster Management (Asha C. Abraham, Alappuzha); Best Deputy Collector-Land Acquisition (Sasidharan Pillai, Kasaragod); and Best Deputy Collector-Land Acquisition NH (Arjun J. O., Malappuram).

The Mananthavady revenue divisional office has been selected as the Best Revenue Divisional Office and the Thrissur taluk office, the best in that category.

Survey and Land Records Department Awards: Salim S. (Kasaragod), Babu R. (Idukki), and Sindhu N. B. (Pathanamthitta) have been selected the best Deputy Directors. The Best Assistant Director Awards have gone to Ansad S. (Alappuzha) and Sunil Joseph Fernandez (Kasaragod). Thara S. (Office of the Resurvey Superintendent, Punalur) and Joy R. (Office of the Resurvey Superintendent, Mananthavady) are the best Survey Superintendents.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards during the Revenue Day celebrations in Kollam on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US