ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad Carnival to tap region’s tourism potential

November 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad Chamber of Commerce in association with Orbit International Foundation will organise Wayanad Carnival and Indian Food Fest at Magic Village at Panamaram in the district from December 23 to December 31.

The nine-day mega event was aimed at tapping the tourism potential of the district, said organisers in a release here. Various programmes such as educational and media seminars, tribal and women’s fests, fashion shows, food festivals, pet shows, cookery competitions, and an art fest of differently abled children would be held as a part of the programme, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US