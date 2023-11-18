Wayanad Carnival to tap region’s tourism potential

November 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Wayanad Chamber of Commerce in association with Orbit International Foundation will organise Wayanad Carnival and Indian Food Fest at Magic Village at Panamaram in the district from December 23 to December 31.

The nine-day mega event was aimed at tapping the tourism potential of the district, said organisers in a release here. Various programmes such as educational and media seminars, tribal and women’s fests, fashion shows, food festivals, pet shows, cookery competitions, and an art fest of differently abled children would be held as a part of the programme, they added.