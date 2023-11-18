HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad Carnival to tap region’s tourism potential

November 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad Chamber of Commerce in association with Orbit International Foundation will organise Wayanad Carnival and Indian Food Fest at Magic Village at Panamaram in the district from December 23 to December 31.

The nine-day mega event was aimed at tapping the tourism potential of the district, said organisers in a release here. Various programmes such as educational and media seminars, tribal and women’s fests, fashion shows, food festivals, pet shows, cookery competitions, and an art fest of differently abled children would be held as a part of the programme, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.