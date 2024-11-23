ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi in lead as counting underway

Updated - November 23, 2024 10:59 am IST - Wayanad

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Ms. Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas

PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file)

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (November 23, 2024) extended her lead to over 1,32,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission. The counting of votes is progressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bypoll election results 2024 live updates

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi’s 5-lakh victory target faces test after low voter turnout

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Ms. Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US