Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi in lead as counting underway

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Ms. Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas

Updated - November 23, 2024 10:59 am IST - Wayanad

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file)

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (November 23, 2024) extended her lead to over 1,32,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission. The counting of votes is progressing.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Ms. Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

Published - November 23, 2024 10:48 am IST

