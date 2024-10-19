ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit nomination papers on October 23

Updated - October 19, 2024 05:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to file her papers before Wayanad District Collector after a roadshow with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and the candidate of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Wayanad parliamentary byelection, is set to submit her nomination papers on October 23, 2024 (Wednesday).

Speaking to the media here on Saturday (October 19, 2024), A.P. Anil Kumar MLA, convener of the Wayanad parliamentary election committee, said Ms. Vadra would file her papers before the District Collector at the Wayanad Collectorate here following a roadshow with her brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The UDF’s constituency-level conventions were set to conclude by Saturday, where as panchayat-level conventions are expected to be completed by Tuesday, said T. Siddique MLA, coordinator of the election committee.

