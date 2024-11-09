Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi to launch third phase of campaign on November 10

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to commence the third phase of her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Sunday (November 10). According to a release from the District Congress Committee, Ms. Vadra will hold a public meeting at 12:20 p.m. at Edavaka near Mananthavady on that day.

Receptions will be held for Ms. Vadra throughout the region. Her itinerary includes a reception at Tharuvana in the Mananthavady constituency at 12:50 p.m., another at Vennoyodu in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 1:30 p.m., and a corner meeting at Kambalakkadu in the Kalpetta constituency at 2:00 p.m.

Ms. Vadra will continue her campaign with a corner meeting at 3:00 p.m. at Naikatty in the Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency. Additional receptions will take place at 4:15 p.m. at Chulliyode and at 5:10 p.m. at Vaduvanchal in the constituency. She will also stage a roadshow at Sultan Bathery at 10:15 a.m. on Monday (November 11), accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The two will conduct another roadshow at Thiruvambady at 3:00 p.m.

