Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi to launch third phase of campaign on November 10

Updated - November 09, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign will focus on engaging with voters in key constituencies of Wayanad, with a series of receptions, corner meetings, and roadshows planned for November 10 and 11

The Hindu Bureau

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and UDF candidate, waves to people during an election campaign held at Chandakunnu in Wayanad on November 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to commence the third phase of her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Sunday (November 10). According to a release from the District Congress Committee, Ms. Vadra will hold a public meeting at 12:20 p.m. at Edavaka near Mananthavady on that day.

Receptions will be held for Ms. Vadra throughout the region. Her itinerary includes a reception at Tharuvana in the Mananthavady constituency at 12:50 p.m., another at Vennoyodu in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 1:30 p.m., and a corner meeting at Kambalakkadu in the Kalpetta constituency at 2:00 p.m.

Ms. Vadra will continue her campaign with a corner meeting at 3:00 p.m. at Naikatty in the Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency. Additional receptions will take place at 4:15 p.m. at Chulliyode and at 5:10 p.m. at Vaduvanchal in the constituency. She will also stage a roadshow at Sultan Bathery at 10:15 a.m. on Monday (November 11), accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The two will conduct another roadshow at Thiruvambady at 3:00 p.m.

