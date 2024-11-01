GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi to launch second phase of campaign on Nov. 3

The UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll will hold a public meeting alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi, MP, at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady on the day

Published - November 01, 2024 06:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to commence the second phase of her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on November 3. According to a release from A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, Ms. Vadra will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady on the day.

In addition to the joint meeting with Mr. Gandhi, who will also address a public gathering at Arikkode in Malappuram district at 3 p.m. on the same day, Ms. Vadra has planned several corner meetings throughout the region. Her itinerary includes a meeting at Valad at 1 p.m., another at Korom at 2.30 p.m. in the Mananthavady Assembly constituency, and a corner meeting at Thariyode in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 4.45 p.m.

Corner meetings

Ms. Vadra will continue her campaign with a corner meeting at 10 a.m. on November 4 at Kenichira in the Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency. She will then proceed to Pulppally at 11 a.m., followed by a meeting at Padichira near Mullankolly at 11.50 a.m. in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency. The campaign will also include corner meetings in Muttil at 2 p.m. and Vythiri at 3.50 p.m. in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

Ms. Vadra, who is making her electoral debut, is expected to boost the UDF campaign. She is scheduled to campaign in Kerala until November 7.

