Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi holds inspiring roadshow with Rahul on last day of campaigning

In a display of political fervour, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency byelection, captivated a massive crowd during her roadshow on Monday (November 11, 2024), marking the culmination of her electoral campaign in the picturesque mountain town of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad in Kerala.

Despite the sweltering heat, Ms. Vadra, accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, MP, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and senior Congress leaders, traversed the streets in an open vehicle, igniting excitement among the thousands gathered.

The event drew a significant turnout, with men, women, and children from nearby districts in Kerala as well as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu coming together. Many recorded the electrifying atmosphere on their mobile phones. Enthusiastic Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers waved party flags, with many even taking to the rooftops for a better view.

The one-hour roadshow commenced at 11:30 a.m. from Assumption Junction after Mr. Gandhi arrived by helicopter at St. Mary’s College ground, his white T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘I love Wayanad’. Amid extensive security measures, Ms. Vadra and Mr. Gandhi warmly greeted supporters, who eagerly joined the motorcade.

As the roadshow concluded at Chungam, about 1 km from Assumption Junction, Ms. Vadra addressed the crowd, expressing her appreciation for the diverse communities within the constituency.

“In the past few days, I have met various people, from MGNREGA workers to farmers, tribal youths, priests, and nuns. I am beginning to understand the significant issues you face, your traditions, and your culture,” she said, emphasising her “pride” in representing them in Parliament if given the opportunity.

“You are my brothers and sisters, and I will work tirelessly for you. You won’t miss me, as I will be here as often as possible, standing shoulder to shoulder with you in your joys and sorrows, facing the challenges together,” she promised, adding in Malayalam, ‘njan veendum thirichuvarum’ (I will return soon).

Will boost Wayanad tourism: Rahul

Mr. Gandhi pledged to elevate Wayanad as a premier global tourism destination. “As a challenge, I will assist her (Ms. Vadra) in making Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world,” he declared.

He further acknowledged the “invaluable lesson” learned from the people of Wayanad about the “significance of love in politics”, asserting, “While I may not have used that word often, the people of Wayanad have taught me its importance.”

He noted that “love and affection are the most effective means to counter hatred and anger.”

The byelection in Wayanad, scheduled for November 13 (Wednesday), follows Mr. Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat after his recent victory in Rae Bareli.