Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre during campaign

Referring to violence in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi alleges that ‘planned’ attacks are taking place against minorities in the country

Updated - October 28, 2024 02:50 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

PTI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival in Meenangadi, Wayanad, Kerala, on October 28, 2024.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival in Meenangadi, Wayanad, Kerala, on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 28, 2024) commenced her byelection campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.

Speaking at a corner meeting organised at Meenangadi in Wayanad, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

First journey as public representative, but not as 'public fighter': Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad people

"You have seen again and again the spread of anger, the spread of hatred by this government," she alleged.

Ms. Vadra also claimed that “policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends rather than the common people.”

This is her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on 22 October, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the Congress’ State leaders.

The byelection was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat following his victory in the Rae Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The bypoll will be held on November 13.

Published - October 28, 2024 02:48 pm IST

