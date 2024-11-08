ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad bypoll: LDF in Kerala files complaint with Election Commission seeking probe into distribution of food kits

Updated - November 08, 2024 02:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

Left front alleges kits bearing images of Congress leaders were intended to be distributed among voters, aiming to sway them in favour of Congress during Wayanad byelection

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi (file) | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking an inquiry into the recent seizure of food kits bearing images of Congress leaders found at Tholpetty in Wayanad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left front alleges that the kits were intended to be distributed among voters, aiming to sway them in favour of the Congress during the upcoming byelection to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on November 13.

Wayanad’s tryst with history

An election flying squad, acting on a tip-off, confiscated 28 kits from a rice mill connected to a Congress leader at Tholpetty along the Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday (November 7, 2024). LDF Wayanad district convener and former MLA C.K. Saseendran told The Hindu that the kits were suspected of being “part of an effort to unduly influence electoral outcomes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized kits, reportedly emblazoned with the images of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, and Rahul Gandhi, her brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, were discovered at a rice mill owned by A. Sasikumar, president of Thirunelly Congress mandalam committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Contaminated’ food kits for landslide survivors trigger protests in Wayanad

The kits included food items and clothing, several of which bore stickers from both the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and the Wayanad District Congress Committee.

Mr. Saseendran said complaints have been lodged with the ECI and the Wayanad District Collector, requesting a full investigation based on media reports surrounding the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US