Wayanad bypoll: LDF accuses Priyanka Gandhi of ‘misusing’ religious places for election campaign, moves ECI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Wayanad Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra misused religious venues and invoked religious sentiments during her byelection campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The complaint says the Congress party violated electoral rules and regulations.

The complaint includes videos and images of Ms. Vadra conducting a prayer at Pallikkunnu Church, also known as Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in the presence of priests and devotees during her campaign visit on November 10.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including T. Siddique, MLA, working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), and N.D. Appachan, president of the Wayanad District Congress Committee.

It is alleged that videos and photos of priests leading special prayers were recorded and subsequently used for campaign purposes, with Ms. Vadra reportedly soliciting votes from the worshippers present.

The parliamentary committee’s statement highlights that Ms. Vadra’s actions represent a “blatant violation” of the Representation of the People Act, contending that religious sentiments were “inappropriately exploited for electoral advantage.”

