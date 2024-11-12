Wayanad bypoll: 595 polling booths for 6.45 lakh voters in Nilambur, Wandoor, Eranad

Nearly six lakh voters are expected to reach the polling booths in the eastern part of the district as Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on Wednesday. There are 645,755 voters in Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad, the three Assembly segments in the district that constitute an integral part of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat along with Kalpetta, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district.

As many as 595 polling booths, including 25 auxiliary booths, have been arranged in Malappuram district. Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and continue till 6 p.m. Polling officials will begin mock polling by 5.30 a.m.

The distribution of polling equipment was done on Tuesday. The equipment for Eranad constituency was distributed from GUP School, Chullakkad, Manjeri, and that for Nilambur and Wandoor constituencies was done from Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur. After the polling, the voting machines will be brought to the respective centres. They will be kept in a strongroom at Amal College by Wednesday night.

Polling officials were busy setting up the booths on Tuesday. District administration officials said that ramps, toilets and drinking water facilities were arranged in all booths.

As many as nine model polling booths and nine women-only booths were arranged. Polling process will be webcast from all stations. As many as 26 sensitive booths have been identified in 16 zones, where enhanced security will be deployed. While 17 of them are in Nilambur, five are in Eranad and four in Wandoor.

As many as 1,424 ballot units, including the reserve ones, have been arranged in the three Assembly segments with 712 control units and 772 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

With four officials in each booth, 2,975 officials are on polling duty in Malappuram district, including those in reserve. Booths with more than 1,300 voters will have one additional polling official.

Moreover, 67 sector officers, 26 micro observers, 570 booth level officers, 182 route officers, and 54 squad leaders will be on duty. About 2,500 police personnel and two companies of the Central force, and three companies of the armed police battalion will be on security duty in the district.